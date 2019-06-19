Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: Bigg Boss Telugu team has finalised the contestants for the reality TV program and actor and film producer Nagarjuna Akkineni has been roped in as the host of the upcoming season.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Star Maa TV which is the channel that airs the Bigg Boss Telugu TV program has recently posted a video on their official Twitter account in which actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has been announced as the host of Bigg Boss season 3.

After the announcement by Nani, the host of Bigg boss Telegu season 2 that he will not be back again to host the Next season of the show, there were a lot of speculations about who will be the host for the next season of Bigg Boss Telegu with big names like Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna doing rounds as the next possible host of the show.

However, video of actor and filmmaker Nagarjuna Akkineni has been posted on Instagram, where Nagarjuna can be seen shooting for the promo of the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. The first season was hosted by NT Rama Rao Jr. and the host of the Bigg Boss Telegu season 2 was Telugu actor Nani. However, both of them turned down offers to host the show again due to their upcoming movie commitments.

The names of the contestants have been finalized by the Bigg Boss team however the names have not been announced just yet. There have been speculations that actor Tarun will also be one of the contestants on Bigg Boss Telugu season 3, however, the actor has not yet confirmed or denied the rumors.

Actress and model Renu Desai has put an end to speculations that she’ll also be one of the contestants by making an official statement saying that she is currently busy with the script of her next film. She added that it would be a lovely opportunity to host the hit show.

Nagarjuna Akkineni has recently finished filming for the movie Manmadhudu 2, which is set to release on August 9, 2019, and is currently free to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App