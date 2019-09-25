The shooting of Nagarjuna Akkineni's film Bangarraju has been delayed and now the film will go floor by the month of November. Bangarraju is the sequel of Soggade Chinni Nayana which was released in 2016 featuring Nagarjuna in the main lead.

Bangarraju is the sequel of the Soggade Chinni Nayana which was directed by Kalyan Krishna. The film was released in 2016 and featured Akkineni Nagarjuna in the main lead. Soggade Chinni Nayana was a blockbuster film and impressed by the script and director Nagarjuna has decided to star in the sequel of the film.

As per reports, the shooting of the film had to start but now it will go on floors by the month of November and the movie will be released next year. Although, makers of the film have not made any official statement by now. Fans are excited to watch the sequel and are waiting for more details about the Akkineni starrer. Soggade Chinni Nayana also featured Ramya Krishna, Lavanya Tripathi, Nassar, Pithamagan Mahadevan, Sampath Raj and Brahmanandam in key roles.

Fans loved the first part are looking forward to watching the sequel of the film. It is expected that Naga Chaitanya will also be the part of the sequel. Apart from her, Ramakrishna is expected to play a crucial role in the film. as per rumors, Bangarraju will have an impressive script and powerful star cast.

On the work front, Akkineni Nagarjuna is one of the finest actors of Telugu cinema and has given many big hits in his acting career. He was last seen in Devadas directed by Sriram Aditya released in 2018, the film featured Nani, Rashmika Mandanna and Aakanksha Singh in supporting role. Later, he was seen in Manmadhudu 2 with Rakul Preet which was relesae on August 2, 2019. Nagarjuna has bagged many awards and is appreciated for giving mind-blowing performances.

