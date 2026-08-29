Nagarjuna Akkineni B’Day SPL: Two Marriages, A Long-Rumoured Link With Bollywood Beauty And A Crores-Worth Empire — Inside The ‘King’s’ Life

Nagarjuna Akkineni Birthday: Nagarjuna Akkineni turns 67 today, August 29, and even after nearly four decades in cinema, the Telugu superstar continues to command attention far beyond his films. Known as the “King” of Telugu cinema, Nagarjuna’s life has often remained in the spotlight because of more than just his screen career. From two marriages and a blended family to years of speculation around his close bond with Bollywood actor Tabu, his personal life has frequently generated as much curiosity as his professional journey.

Then there is the business side of Nagarjuna, one that has helped him build a fortune estimated in thousands of crores through films, studios, real estate and other investments. As the actor marks another birthday while preparing for his milestone 100th film, here is a closer look at the personal relationships, rumours and wealth behind one of Telugu cinema’s most enduring stars.

Who Was Nagarjuna’s First Wife Lakshmi Daggubati?

Nagarjuna was first married to Lakshmi Daggubati, who comes from another influential Telugu film family. The couple married in 1984, before Nagarjuna had established himself as the major star audiences know today. They welcomed their son Naga Chaitanya in 1986.

However, the marriage eventually ended, with Nagarjuna and Lakshmi divorcing in 1990. Naga Chaitanya later followed his father into films and became a successful Telugu actor in his own right. Despite his parents separating when he was young, Chaitanya has spoken over the years about maintaining relationships with both sides of his family.

Nagarjuna Found Love Again With Amala Akkineni

Two years after his divorce, Nagarjuna married actor Amala in 1992. The two had worked together in films before their relationship developed away from the screen. Their son Akhil Akkineni was born in 1994 and later entered the Telugu film industry as an actor.

Nagarjuna and Amala have now been married for more than three decades. Amala has also remained an important public figure away from cinema through her animal-welfare work and other social causes. The Akkineni family has consequently grown into one of the most recognisable film families in South India, with Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil all building careers in Telugu cinema.

What Was The Nagarjuna-Tabu Relationship Rumour?

One aspect of Nagarjuna’s personal life that has followed him for years is speculation surrounding his friendship with Tabu. The two actors worked together in films including Ninne Pelladatha and Aavida Maa Aavide, and their closeness led to persistent rumours that their relationship went beyond friendship.

Neither Nagarjuna nor Tabu has ever confirmed that they were romantically involved. Nagarjuna has instead consistently described Tabu as an extremely close friend. Speaking about their bond in an earlier interview, he said their friendship went back decades and called her a “beautiful person” and a “beautiful friend”. Tabu has also acknowledged that Nagarjuna remains one of the closest people in her life, while refusing to put a conventional label on their relationship. What makes the story even more interesting is Amala Akkineni’s response to the speculation.

How Did Amala Akkineni React To Nagarjuna-Tabu Rumours?

Rather than publicly attacking Tabu or engaging with the gossip, Amala took a remarkably firm position. In an earlier interview, she said she had complete faith in both her husband and Tabu, whom she described as one of her close friends. Amala also revealed that Tabu would stay with the family whenever she visited Hyderabad. Her position was clear: she did not want rumours from the film industry entering her home or affecting her relationships.

Despite that, speculation surrounding Nagarjuna and Tabu has continued resurfacing for years. The association is once again generating curiosity because Tabu is now part of Nagarjuna’s milestone 100th film, tentatively referred to as King100, bringing the longtime friends back together professionally.

How Rich Is Nagarjuna Akkineni?

Nagarjuna’s wealth has become another frequently discussed part of his public image. Various media estimates have placed his net worth at around Rs 3,500 crore, although celebrity net-worth figures are estimates rather than audited disclosures. What is clearer is that Nagarjuna’s income and assets extend well beyond acting.

He is closely associated with Annapurna Studios, one of Hyderabad’s best-known film production and studio facilities. His business interests have also reportedly included real estate, hospitality and sports investments. Reports have valued his real-estate holdings alone at hundreds of crores, while his portfolio has included luxury properties, high-end cars and other assets.

His wealth is therefore not simply the result of acting fees accumulated over four decades. The Akkineni family’s film infrastructure, investments and business interests have played a major role in building the larger fortune associated with his name.

From Personal Headlines To Film No. 100

At 67, Nagarjuna remains one of those rare actors whose personal and professional lives continue to attract interest across generations. His first marriage ended decades ago, his second marriage to Amala has lasted more than 30 years, and rumours involving Tabu have remained exactly that rumours despite repeatedly resurfacing.

Meanwhile, his business interests have helped turn the actor into one of the wealthiest names associated with South Indian cinema. Now, Nagarjuna is preparing for perhaps the most fitting milestone of all: his 100th film. For a star whose life has included blockbuster films, two marriages, decades of speculation and a sprawling business empire, the title “King” has come to represent much more than just his box-office career.

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