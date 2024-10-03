Nagarjuna Files Defamation Case Against Telangana Congress Minister Konda Surekha For Personal Remarks On Naga Chaitanya

It also contains a civil defamation suit seeking financial compensation for the harm inflicted by Konda Surekha's remarks about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce. The complaint emphasizes the impact of the statements on the family's reputation and seeks to hold Surekha accountable.

Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has filed a defamation case against Telangana Congress minister Konda Surekha following her remarks regarding the divorce between his son Naga Chaitanya and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The complaint has been filed under section 356 Bhartiya Nayay Sanhita in district court of Hydrabad.

In a post on X on Thursday, Naga Chaitanya shared a copy of the complaint with no caption.

The Complainant Nagarjuna submits that using the public platform available to her as a public figure, the accused, while speaking to media on 02.10.2024, while attending Gandhi Jayanti Program made defamatory statements concerning the complainant and his family.

Complaint stated that the complainant’s family, much like the complainant himself, enjoys immense reputation and respect in the eyes of the public. The complainant’s son, Naga Chaitanya, is a successful and acclaimed actor in the Telugu film industry, continuing the family’s proud legacy in cinema.

The Akkineni family is widely regarded for its contributions to Indian cinema, with generations of actors commanding admiration and respect. Additionally, Naga Chaitanya’s former spouse, Samantha, is a celebrated actress with a significant following and an impeccable reputation in her own right.

Although their marriage, solemnized in the year 2017 and widely covered by the media, ended in a divorce due to personal differences in the year 2021, both individuals continue to be respected for their professional accomplishments and maintain a dignified public image.

The family’s stature in the public eye remains undiminished, further enhancing the complainant’s standing as a revered figure in Indian cinema. As such, it is submitted that the complainant and his family enjoy immense respect and admiration from his peers, fans, and the public at large. His impeccable reputation has been meticulously built over decades of dedication, passion, and excellence in the entertainment industry.

The complainant’s personal integrity and professional achievements have contributed to his standing as a revered public figure. Any attempt to tarnish this reputation through false or malicious allegations not only harms his professional legacy but also deeply affects his personal life and the high regard in which his family is held.

Therefore, protecting his honor and preserving his reputation is of paramount importance. The complaint filed by Nagarjuna Akkineni includes charges of criminal defamation, which could lead to serious legal repercussions.

It also contains a civil defamation suit seeking financial compensation for the harm inflicted by Konda Surekha’s remarks about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce. The complaint emphasizes the impact of the statements on the family’s reputation and seeks to hold Surekha accountable.

