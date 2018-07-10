Nagarjuna is finally making a comeback to Bollywood. As per the sources, Shiva star has given a thumbs up to star-studded movie Brahmastra. Ayan Mukerji directorial stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2019. Sanju star Ranbir Kapoor was noted saying that he is excited about the movie.

Shiva star Nagarjuna is all set to entertain us with the upcoming Bollywood movie. The actor who was last seen in 2003’s LOC Kargil will now make a comeback with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. According to Deccan Chronicle, the Don actor has joined Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. As per sources close to the sets of Brahmastra was quoted saying that Nagarjuna wanted to be a part of a Hindi film from a long time but he was looking for an interesting project. He has finally given thumbs up to legendary actor starrer Brahmastra. The actor will join the Hindi film’s sets from Tuesday, July 10 in Mumbai. The south actor made his Bollywood debut 25 years ago with Shiva and also featured in several films including Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi starrer Khuda Gawah and Zakhm starring Ajay Devgn.

The director of the movie Ayan Mukerji was noted saying that Brahmastra is a modern day movie. It is set in India as it exists today but the name of the film is Brahmastra because the energy, wisdom and powers in the movie come from ancient India. As far as costumes of the characters will be interesting and unexpected.

Talking about the movie, Ranbir Kapoor was noted saying that the movie is a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart. Ayan believes in making a character that have truth to it or which is interesting. He further added by saying that it is early to talk about the movie but he is excited about the movie. As per sources, Ranbir Kapoor starrer movie will hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

