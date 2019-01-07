Naagdev Bhojpuri movie: Talking about the song Aahoo Eh Oriya from the movie Nagdev has garnered 5.5 million views on YouTube and will soon cross 6 million views! The song Aahoo Eh Oriya has been crooned by Bhojpuri singing sensation Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh and the lyrics have been given by Sham Dehati. The song Aahoo Eh Oriya has been choreographed by Pappu Khanna and Kaanu Mukherji and has been edited by Gurjent Singh.

Naagdev Bhojpuri movie: The action drama Bhojpuri movie starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani has once again taken the internet by storm with their sizzling on-screen chemistry and their sexy latkas and jhatkas. The movie has been directed by Dev Pandey and produced by Neelabh Tiwari, Ram Karan Gaud, and Ramesh Singh. Nagdev is a family drama, action and romance movie which also stars Awadhesh Mishra, Dev Singh, Ritu Pandey and others in pivotal roles. Talking about the plot of the movie Nagdev it revolves around Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani who fight against the demons and win the hearts of their thousands of fans with their on-screen chemistry.

The movie Nagdev is one of the highest grossing movies of the year 2018 and had garnered crores of money at the box office. Take a look at the song from the movie Nagdev here:

