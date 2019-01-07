Nagdev Bhojpuri movie: The action-drama Bhojpuri language film has been directed by Dev Pandey, produced by Neelabh Tiwari, Ram Karan Gaud, and Ramesh Singh, and written by Manoj K. Kushwaha. The movie also stars Awadhesh Mishra, Dev Singh, Ritu Pandey and others in supporting roles. The soundtrack for the movie Nagdev was composed by Bhojpuri sensation Madhukar Anand and the lyrics were penned by Pyare Lal Yadav, Azad Singh, and Shyam Dehati.

Naagdev Bhojpuri movie: One of the highest grossing movies of the year 2018 Nagdev starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani in lead roles has garnered 15 million views on YouTube and the count seems unstoppable! The action-drama Bhojpuri language film has been directed by Dev Pandey, produced by Neelabh Tiwari, Ram Karan Gaud, and Ramesh Singh, and written by Manoj K. Kushwaha. The movie also stars Awadhesh Mishra, Dev Singh, Ritu Pandey and others in supporting roles. The soundtrack for the movie NAagdev was composed by Bhojpuri sensation Madhukar Anand and the lyrics were penned by Pyare Lal Yadav, Azad Singh, and Shyam Dehati. The music was produced under the Enter10 Music label.

On the professional front, Khesari Lal Yadav will be next seen in Teri Meharbaniyan and Hera Pheri whereas Kajal Raghwani will be featuring in Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, and Herogiri. The duo had one great year as they had back to back more than 8 movie together among which at least 5 were blockbuster hits. Some of their movies from 2018 were- Dabbang Sarkar, Muqaddar, Deewanapan, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya among others.

Watch Naagdev full movie here:

