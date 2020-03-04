Where the viewers are still trying to cope up with Jasmin's exit from the popular show, another Nagin is about to say adieu to the show. Yes, you heard it right! Sayantani Ghosh aka Nagin Manyata is all set to exit the show.

Nagin 4:Colors TV’s supernatural show hit the screen in December last week and since then it has been in the news. Just a few days before, Jasin Bhasin announced her exit from the show that left Nagin and Jasmin fans shocked.

While the viewers are still on their way to adjust to Jasmin’s exit from the show, Sayantani Ghosh is about to bid goodbye to the show. Sayantani Ghosh who is playing the character of Nagin Manyata confirmed the news.

Sayantani Ghosh stated that the creative team of the show has decided to bring a new twist to the show in order to make the viewers stick to the show and that is the reason why the team decided to wind up her character. Although the viewers are going to be very sad about the news, it will be very interesting to see what new the show has for the audience.

Although Nagin 4 is doing quite well, it has not been successful in matching the last season’s popularity and to make the show interesting for the audience the creative team is trying really hard and is on their heals.

Moving onto the work front, Shayantani Ghosh has been a contestant of Bigg Boss 6, she even participated in Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla 3, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Shayantani made her debut in the television world in 2002 with Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan.

While Jasmin left the show because there was nothing in her role to offer the show anymore, and she also stated that she knew it from the beginning that her character won’t last really long.

