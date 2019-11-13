Nagin season 5 is all set to get the audience back to the world of historical Naagmani and Nagin world. The seasons of Nagin were unique and interesting, hence the makers never took a space in between first and next season. Ekta Kapoor unveils the first look of Jasmin Bhasin as Naagin.

Nagin Season 5 is all set to get the audience back to the world of historical Naagmani and Nagin world. The seasons of Nagin were unique and interesting, hence the makers never took a space in between first and next season. many iconic faces have done this unforgettable role. Mouni Roy and others have marked their presence in the phenomenal role and made the audience get addicted to this show. There are several celebrities who do not accept such role, just to protect their image. But Mouni Roy first played the character and changed the entire mind set. Ekta Kapoors shows has reached to the pinnacle of success as alsways.

Jasmine Bhasin who is always been the cute girl of television will now be seen in the hard core role of nagin. The actress always played the sweet, simple and little pamppered type of roles. Now the fans will be able to watch the different side of Jasmine Bhasin. Earlier their were speculations that Jamine Bhasin will be see in the role of Komolika but the news was wrong. Komolika is not performing by Amna Sharif and Ekta kapoor switch Jasmine Bhasin in the role of nagin.

Nagin 5 is going to be very innovative as the concept of Nagin has already been use, the common stories have built up. So how the makers will give it a kick, increases the curiosity of the audience. Ekta Kapoor took to her Twitter account and shared the creepy look of the nagin. Although Jasmin Bhasin sizzled in the fancy Nagin look and adore the audience.

Welcome to the world of Nagins. @jasminbhasin in and as NAGIN Bhagya ka zehreela Khel …. pic.twitter.com/Ybnz73H1d6 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) November 13, 2019

Jasmin wore Silver coulour long dress with, glittery makeup which makes her more authentic to her role. Her white colour beads jwellery give her proper Nagin looks and made her everyone’s favourite. The actress was seen in many television shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Happy Maan Jayegi and many more. She has als been seen in the reality shows like Khatra Khatra Khatra, and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

