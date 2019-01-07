Nagraj Bhojpuri Movie: The movie stars Anjana Singh, Yash Kumar Mishra and Payas Pandit in lead roles. The movie Nagraj has been helmed by Dinesh Yadav, produced by Deepak Shah, written by Raju Kumar and edited by Gurjant Singh. The soundtrack of the movie has been crooned by Dhananjay Mishra and lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Kavi and Shyam Dehati.

Nagraj Bhojpuri Movie: The action drama Bhojpuri language film Nagraj is a story about a shape-shifting snake also called as Icchadari Nagin, who comes to earth to live a happy life but the movie has a twist as a tantric comes to earth to capture these shape-shifting snakes. To accomplish that mission the Tantric sends a she-snake (Pyasi Pandit) to woo the male. The shape-shifting she-snake takes advantage of her beauty to capture the male’s attention which in turn leads to fights, drama, action, and romance. However, in the end, the couple gets captured by the tantric.

The movie stars Anjana Singh, Yash Kumar Mishra and Payas Pandit in lead roles. The movie Nagraj has been helmed by Dinesh Yadav, produced by Deepak Shah, written by Raju Kumar and edited by Gurjant Singh. The soundtrack of the movie has been crooned by Dhananjay Mishra and lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Kavi and Shyam Dehati. Some of the songs from the movie are Balam Mor Elaichi Ke Dana, E Rajau Jawani Kore Kore, Nighty Mein Rakhle Bani, and Dehiya Samij Roje Phare.

Watch Nagraj hd full movie online here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More