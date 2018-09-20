Naila Nayem, Sunny Leone of Bangladesh is known for her sexy and sultry photo shoots. Model cum actress is known for her bold and sexy avatar and is a very famous actress of the Bangla entertainment industry and has fans crazy for her new pictures and shoots, check for her photos !

The Sunny Leone of Bangladesh, Naila Nayem is rocking the internet with her hot pictures

Sunny Leone is one name that has made a name in India for her bold and stunning looks, meet Naila Nayem, who is often tagged as Sunny Leone of Bangladesh for the same reason. Naila Nayem known for her hot and sultry photo shoots is ruling over hearts of millions and showing off her gorgeous and beautiful curves.

Naila Nayem aspired to become a dentist and even holds a degree in Dentistry but started her career as a ramp model and later turned actress, she established her acting career by working in the movie Run Out, and was a part of Bangla soap opera industry in 2013 in Ghat Babu Nitai Candra based on Sunil Gangopadhyays novel Ghat Babu. She even performed an item song for the movie run out.

She had been modelling for famous brands in bold and glamorous avatar. Though she had to face a lot of criticism on social media for sporting bikinis for most of her shoots, the lady never lost her cool and stood focused on her career.

The actress in the short spasm of time has made a mark in the entertainment industry and with her promising looks and achieved fame, It wont be a surprise to see her working in big entertainment projects.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More