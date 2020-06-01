Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna shared the screen space in Star Plus's hit show Ishqbaaz. The actors have charmed their way into the hearts of fans with their playful chemistry.

One of the most loved on-screen couples of Indian Television, Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna, who played Shivaay and Annika in Ishqbaaz, have carved a space for themselves in the hearts of fans. Fans absolutely love their playful chemistry on-screen as well as off-screen and are eagerly waiting for them to collaborate once again on the small screen. Before that happens, the two actors recently got into a fun banter on Twitter on Mumbai rains and it will take you back to the Ishqbaaz days.

It so happened that Surbhi Chandna recently tweeted that she experienced the first shower of 2020, from home. She further asked isn’t it too soon? To which, Nakuul Mehta responded that she should shower more often as it helps in hygiene. If that wasn’t enough, Surbhi shot back that Pocha does the trick for her. If there are two actors who can pull off hilarious banters like that, it is surely Surbhi and Nakul.

Speaking about his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta had earlier told a news portal that they never realised what worked about their pair. They never tried to analyse it. It was something magical and quite beautiful. Calling her a terrific co-star, Nakuul added that it was wonderful working with her. He cannot describe what it was but it was great.

Shower more often! Helps in hygiene. — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) May 29, 2020

POCHA does that for me Mast Shower 🚿 — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) May 29, 2020

After Ishqbaaz, Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna shared screen space in the show’s spin off Dil Bole Oberoi. Post which, Surbhi Chandna featured in Sanjivani 2 and Nakuul Mehta featured in Zee 5’s show Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

