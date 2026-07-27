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Home > Entertainment News > Naman Shaw Recalls Ram Kapoor’s On-Set Kiss That Sparked Sexuality Rumours: ‘It Affected Me For Years’

Naman Shaw Recalls Ram Kapoor’s On-Set Kiss That Sparked Sexuality Rumours: ‘It Affected Me For Years’

Actor Naman Shaw has revisited a 2006 incident involving his Kasamh Se co-star Ram Kapoor, revealing how a playful kiss during a media interaction led to years of speculation about his sexuality. Reflecting on the controversy, Naman also weighed in on the recent debate surrounding Ram Kapoor's affectionate gestures on Lock Upp.

Naman Shaw Recalls Ram Kapoor’s On-Set Kiss (Photo: X)
Naman Shaw Recalls Ram Kapoor’s On-Set Kiss (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-27 17:53 IST

Nearly two decades after Kasamh Se became one of Indian television’s biggest hits, actor Naman Shaw has spoken candidly about an incident involving co-star Ram Kapoor that unexpectedly changed the course of his early career. In a recent interview with ETimes, Naman recalled how a light-hearted moment on the sets of the show was sensationalised, leading to widespread speculation about his sexuality.

His comments come at a time when Ram Kapoor has once again found himself at the centre of discussions over his affectionate behaviour, this time following his appearances on the reality show Lock Upp.

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‘Ram is expressive, but he should be more mindful’

Reflecting on the recent controversy, Naman described Ram Kapoor as an affectionate and expressive person but said public figures need to be mindful of how such gestures may be perceived. “I know Ram is a very expressive person, but sometimes he needs to control his emotions because you never know how the other person might take it,” Naman said.

While he stressed that he personally was never uncomfortable with Ram’s behaviour, he acknowledged that others might feel differently. “Some people might genuinely get offended or feel awkward. Even in Lock Upp, I can see people getting offended by it,” he added.

The kiss that became front-page news

Naman then revisited an incident from 2006, when a journalist visited the sets of Kasamh Se during the show’s peak. According to the actor, the reporter asked Ram Kapoor about his co-star. In response, Ram reportedly pulled Naman closer, kissed him on the cheek and jokingly praised him, complimenting both his acting and his physique.

What was intended as a humorous exchange, however, quickly took an unexpected turn. “The next day, it became front-page news,” Naman recalled, adding that newspaper headlines questioned whether the two actors had “come out of the closet.”

‘People started questioning my sexuality’

The actor admitted the episode had a lasting emotional impact, particularly because he was still finding his footing in the television industry. Following the reports, Naman said he began receiving uncomfortable questions about his sexual orientation, with many asking whether he was gay or straight. Although the television channel later issued a clarification stating that the incident had been taken out of context, Naman said the damage had already been done.

The experience, he explained, stayed with him for years and highlighted how quickly harmless moments can be misrepresented in the public eye. Ram Kapoor has not publicly responded to Naman Shaw’s latest remarks. However, the interview has reignited conversations around celebrity boundaries, media scrutiny and the long-lasting consequences of headlines that blur the line between humour and speculation.

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Naman Shaw Recalls Ram Kapoor’s On-Set Kiss That Sparked Sexuality Rumours: ‘It Affected Me For Years’
Tags: Lock UppNaman Shawram kapoor

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Naman Shaw Recalls Ram Kapoor’s On-Set Kiss That Sparked Sexuality Rumours: ‘It Affected Me For Years’

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Naman Shaw Recalls Ram Kapoor’s On-Set Kiss That Sparked Sexuality Rumours: ‘It Affected Me For Years’
Naman Shaw Recalls Ram Kapoor’s On-Set Kiss That Sparked Sexuality Rumours: ‘It Affected Me For Years’
Naman Shaw Recalls Ram Kapoor’s On-Set Kiss That Sparked Sexuality Rumours: ‘It Affected Me For Years’
Naman Shaw Recalls Ram Kapoor’s On-Set Kiss That Sparked Sexuality Rumours: ‘It Affected Me For Years’

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