The much-loved onscreen Jodi, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra last seen in Ishqzaade will be back with their upcoming movie Namaste England. The actors who debuted together with love-thriller Ishaqzaade were adored by the fans which gave them a big break. After the year 2012, this cute duo is prepping up to sway their fans again with their adorable chemistry in Namaste England which is slated to release on October 19, 2018. With the launch of two tracks already, one romantic hit Tere Liye and a peppy one Bhare Bazaar, the movie is already making the fans go gaga over it.

In this romantic photo, the Bollywood stars can be seen enjoying a cuddly bike ride. While Arjun is sporting a black body-fitted tee, Parineeti is slaying like always with her colourful attire and charming smile. The chirpy girl, Parineeti can be seen back-hugging her on-screen love interest Arjun Kapoor and is perfectly creating the warm and romantic mood for the audience. These stills are quite similar to the scenes of their first movie Ishaqzaade. The photos are surely taking us back in the time we first saw this cute chubby couple.

There are also a bunch of surprises coming on the way for the fans including a new upcoming song Dhoom Dhadakka from the movie Namaste England, which is scheduled is now available on YouTube. The vibrant song is the next wedding track of the year shot in the beautiful city of Punjab, India.

Arjun Kapoor took to his official social media accounts to announce the release of this energetic track saying, Dhoom Dhadakka ke bina celebration adhuri hai. This song is choreographed by the popular dance king Ganesh Acharya and is sung by Shahid Mallya and Antara Mitra. The other two songs Tere Liye and Bhare Bazaar are already garnering a lot of praises from the audience and the proof is the 20 million views on their videos.

