Namaste England box office collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: The wait for Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namastey England is finally over as the film hits the theatrical screens today on October 18. Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namaste England is the sequel of 2007 film Namaste London starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. With foottapping music like Tere Liye, Proper Patola and Bhare Bazaar, heartwarming chemistry between the leading duo who are reuniting on-screen after their hit film Ishaqzaade and a festive theatrical release, Namaste England is likely to get a good start at the box office.

According to early trade estimates, Namaste England is likely to earn Rs 5-6 crore on opening day. However, the figures may witness a rise after a positive word of mouth. Interestingly, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho, which is garnering attention for its unique storyline, is also releasing on the same day and might give a stiff competition to Arjun and Parineeti’s Namaste England.

Live Blog

