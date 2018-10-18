Namaste England box office collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: The wait for Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namastey England is finally over as the film hits the theatrical screens today on October 18. Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namaste England is the sequel of 2007 film Namaste London starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. With foottapping music like Tere Liye, Proper Patola and Bhare Bazaar, heartwarming chemistry between the leading duo who are reuniting on-screen after their hit film Ishaqzaade and a festive theatrical release, Namaste England is likely to get a good start at the box office.
According to early trade estimates, Namaste England is likely to earn Rs 5-6 crore on opening day. However, the figures may witness a rise after a positive word of mouth. Interestingly, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho, which is garnering attention for its unique storyline, is also releasing on the same day and might give a stiff competition to Arjun and Parineeti’s Namaste England.
Live Blog
Trade analytics note that Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England is likely to get a good box office opening despite competition.
Yes, this will take a GOOD opening despite competition , @arjunk26 @ParineetiChopra have earned a decent following, music doing well and 2nd trailer has boosted up the things a little for sure. #NamasteEngland looks to start well as told earlier. 👍 https://t.co/OHpfANfOy5— Real Box-Office !! (@teamrb_) October 17, 2018
UAE censor board gives a thumbs up to Namaste England. In the review, the film critic has noted that Namaste England is a well made rom com in all aspects.
EXCLUSIVE First Review #NamasteEngland from #UAE Censor Board !! A Well Made RomCom in all Respects. @arjunk26 & @ParineetiChopra gave Top Notch Performances. Loved their Chemistry ! Beautiful Songs, Eye Catching Cinematography & Good Direction. 3.5*/5* ! 🌟🌟🌟1/2. pic.twitter.com/yggbblnvIk— Umair Sandhu (@sandhumerry) October 17, 2018
Film critic Subhash K Jha gives Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer 4 stars. Check out his review here:
'Say namaste to this year's most effervescent yet serious-tinged romcom.#NamasteEngland wins over your heart.'4 stars. @arjunk26 @ParineetiChopra @AdityaSeal_— SubhashKJha (@SubhashK_Jha) October 17, 2018