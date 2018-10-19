Namaste England box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: The much-awaited film Namaste England is finally in theatres now. Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England is the sequel of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s blockbuster Namastey London which was released on 2007. Well, the film already made its fans excited and curious when its energetic music like Tere Liye, Proper Patola and Bhare Bazaar were released. Although, the songs of the film have garnered good reviews but the film is expected to earn decent digits on day 1, due to the release of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho.

Namaste England helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah was released on October 18 along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Neena Gupta starrer Badhaai Ho. Although, both the films were scheduled to hit the theatres today, October 19 but the makers of the movies chose to ignore Dussehra release. Well, Badhaai Ho has already garnered all love and praise from the audience and Bollywood celebs, Namaste England is expected to have a slow start at the box office.

The film is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Akkshay Jayantilal Gada, Reliance Entertainment, Aashin A. Shah, Reshma Kadakia, Kushal Kantilal Gada, Firuzi Khan and Sameer Chopra. The film is made under the banners of Pen India Limited, Namastey Production Ltd., Reliance Entertainment and Blockbuster Movie Entertainers.

Here’s Namaste England box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates:

Live Blog

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App