Namaste England box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: The much-awaited film Namaste England is finally in theatres now. Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England is the sequel of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s blockbuster Namastey London which was released on 2007. Well, the film already made its fans excited and curious when its energetic music like Tere Liye, Proper Patola and Bhare Bazaar were released. Although, the songs of the film have garnered good reviews but the film is expected to earn decent digits on day 1, due to the release of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho.
Namaste England helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah was released on October 18 along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Neena Gupta starrer Badhaai Ho. Although, both the films were scheduled to hit the theatres today, October 19 but the makers of the movies chose to ignore Dussehra release. Well, Badhaai Ho has already garnered all love and praise from the audience and Bollywood celebs, Namaste England is expected to have a slow start at the box office.
The film is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Akkshay Jayantilal Gada, Reliance Entertainment, Aashin A. Shah, Reshma Kadakia, Kushal Kantilal Gada, Firuzi Khan and Sameer Chopra. The film is made under the banners of Pen India Limited, Namastey Production Ltd., Reliance Entertainment and Blockbuster Movie Entertainers.
Here’s Namaste England box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates:
Arjun Kapoor fans on his performance.
Some heart breaking seens and A huge proud movement for being an INDIAN.. You nailed it sir— ArjunZaade_Pratyush (@pratyushdas644) October 18, 2018
You nailed it. #NAMASTEENGLAND#NamasteEngland review
Love you baba @arjunk26 & @ParineetiChopra mam💕
The Dialog of the movie is outstanding,Overwhelming & Proud moment for we INDIANS 💪 pic.twitter.com/NJXmAc4LVr
Namaste England reviews on Twitter.
@ParineetiChopra and @arjunk26 you have given us really amazing video songs,interviews and lovely special moments in general while promoting #NamasteEngland ❤You clearly have worked so hard on if and I really wish you all the very best from the bottom of my heart.— Go watch NE NOW❤ (@Parizaade4ever_) October 18, 2018
Namaste England reviews.
After watching #NamasteEngland I'm speechless. I laughed, I cried, I enjoyed the movie to the core. Pari was at her best. Arjun left us overwhelming. Story was very well narrated. I loveddddd the movie!!!💚💚#NamasteEngland #ParineetiChopra #ArjunKapoor— Mehek Fathima (@Mehek280017) October 18, 2018
Fans on Arjun Kapoor-starrer Namaste England.
I wonder if people on Twitter are paid to troll @arjunk26 & bash #NamasteEngland today! Bcz what I'm seeing on Instagram is completely different.... I'm seeing people posting stories n loving it❤— Fatima Rizvi (@FatimaRizvi25) October 18, 2018