Namaste England movie release, celebrity reactions, audience reviews LIVE Updates: The much-awaited Namaste England starring Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra in the main lead is in theatres now. The film that garnered love and praises from its energetic and lovable songs is a love saga that will make all Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra fans go crazy. Well, the audience have high hopes with Ishaqzaade couple as Namaste London starring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar was one of the best movies of Bollywood.

According to Kriti Tulsiani from Times Now, the film is underwhelming. The storyline and the plot of the film is not only dated but also a halftime watch. With cliched dialogues and forgettable songs, Namaste England is not one of the best performances of Bollywood cuties, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. Tulsiani feels that the film lacked couple’s chemistry as it is important for a romantic film or lead pair of a movie to have chemistry but the film seems to fall flat on it.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial Namaste England starring Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Aditya Seal, Anil Mange, Diljana Dejanovic is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Akkshay Jayantilal Gada, Reliance Entertainment, Aashin A. Shah, Reshma Kadakia, Kushal Kantilal Gada, Firuzi Khan and Sameer Chopra. Made under the banners of Pen India Limited, Namastey Production Ltd., Reliance Entertainment and Blockbuster Movie Entertainers, Namaste England is the sequel of 2007’s Namastey London.

