The sizzling chemistry of Ishaqzaade stars is back in Namaste England. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who started their career together share great compatibility already, and now Parineeti has poured her heart out to celebrate their camaraderie in her latest Instagram post. However, all this showering of love and expressing the sweetest things was started by Arjun Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun wrote, “As much as I enjoy teasing her & pulling her leg, I also really really admire her as a friend, as a person & as a co-star. She unknowingly teaches me things on & off screen. So here’s a little message on #TeachersDay for you, @parineetichopra. #RarePhenomena.”

And today, there was no stopping of Parineeti who took to her social media account. Parineeti wrote, “Non judgemental and caring, Arjun has truly taught me how to handle this complex industry and business. He has the right to scream at me when I mess up, and vice versa. 3am friend? Totally.”

