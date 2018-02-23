Good news for all the fans of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor fans as the first poster of their upcoming film Namaste England is finally out. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 7th, 2018. Interestingly, the film is the sequel of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer super hit film Namaste London.

Get ready for a fun adventure ride with Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer Namaste England lands towards the theatres near you on December 7th, 2018. Parineeti Chopra took to her Twitter handle to share the first poster of her film and captioned, “IT. IS. HERE. 7th Dec 2018!!!!! @arjunk26 @PenMovies @RelianceEnt @sonymusicindia #VipulAmrutlalShah #jayantilalagada #NamasteEngland.” Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the tag line of the film is “London jaana hai legal illegal sab chalega.” On her Instagram, Parineeti further revealed that Namaste England is her funniest film till date.

Bollywood superstar Arjun Kapoor shared the poster on his Twitter handle along with Parineeti and tweeted, “Me and Parineeti are back !!! Time to fly with us on this wonderful journey from Punjab to England !!! 7th December 2018. #NamasteEngland @NamasteEngFilm @ParineetiChopra @RelianceEnt @PenMovies #VipulAmrutlalShah @jayantilalgada @sonymusicindia #BlockbusterMovieEntertainers.” The duo will be sharing the screen space for the third time in Namaste London after Ishqzaade and their upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. For the uninitiated, Namaste London is the sequel of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Namaste England and has been scripted in order to incorporate British and Punjabi flavours.

After finishing the shooting schedule in Punjab, the film will be shot in locations like Dhaka, Paris and Brussels after which the team will be shooting for the sequel in London. Expressing his excitement about shooting in Punjab, Arjun Kapoor had earlier told a leading daily, “Yes, all these years I have wanted to stay and discover Punjab. Being a Punjabi myself I have always wanted to get a deeper sense of the culture, the food and especially the people. I can’t wait to travel in and around Punjab and shoot. It will be one of the most memorable experiences of my life.” We can’t wait to see whether Arjun and Parineeti will be able to recreate the magic Akshay and Katrina had spun in Namaste London.

Here is another poster from the film shared by Film critic Taran Adarsh:

