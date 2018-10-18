Namaste England review: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England has hit the theatrical screens today, i.e October 18, 2018. Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namaste England is the sequel of 2007 film Namaste London starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. As the film hits the screens today, Namaste England will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1 star out of 5 and stated that nothing in the film, be it scenes, dialogues or moments, makes sense. While Namaste London had some entertaining moments, Namaste England fails to deliver that with a weak script and bad acting. He added that one more film of such quality can land Arjun and Parineeti’s career in jeopardy.

Check out the trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England here:

Giving the film 1 star out of 5, the reviewer for TimesNow noted that the one reason Namaste London starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif worked was because it felt fresh. However, Arjun and Parineeti’s film lacks that. Speaking about the performances, Param (Arjun) is partly convincing but his half-baked role does not good and Jasmeet (Parineeti) seems a little forced. With this, a weak plot, screenplay and no hook points, Namaste England feels way behind its time, says the reviewer.

Udita Jhunjhunwala in her review for Firstpost noted that while Arjun and Parineeti try to bring out their best performance, it becomes difficult for them to deliver something substantial due to an infantile script. She added that the film comes across so dated in its storytelling that it even makes London look rusty.

