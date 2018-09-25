And the much-awaited song of Namaste England, Dhoom Dhadakka is out. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer song from their upcoming movie is all about colourful outfits and ting lakk lakk. While Chopra looks like a Punjabi kuddi, Kapoor is slaying in his Punjab da-sher avatar.

Well, this is the third track that the makers of the movie Namaste England have released. The first romantic number Tere Liye and the second peppy track Bhare Bazaar has so far received love from the audience. The vibrant song that has got 3.3k likes within few hours was composed by Mannan Shaah while the lyrics of the song is penned by Javed Akhtar. This song is choreographed by the popular dance king Ganesh Acharya and is sung by Shahid Mallya and Antara Mitra.

Watch the latest song of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra:

Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namaste England will hit the theatres on October 19, this year. The movie is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Akkshay Jayantilal Gada, Reliance Entertainment, Aashin A. Shah, Reshma Kadakia, Kushal Kantilal Gada, Firuzi Khan and Sameer Chopra. Made under the banners of Pen India Limited, Namastey Production Ltd, Reliance Entertainment and Blockbuster Movie Entertainers, Namaste England is the sequel of Namastey London. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Namastey London was released in the year 2007.

Bollywood celeb Arjun Kapoor took to his official Twitter account to share the latest track that has already garnered 28,528 views. Making the fans go crazy, both the stars of the film have been posting funny videos and photos on their social media handles.

