Namaste England song Tere Liye: Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England first song titled Tere Liye has been released on the social media. The song is crooned by Atif Aslam and Akanksha Bhandari. The movie is the sequel of the 2007 blockbuster Namaste London that featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

After unveiling the movie trailer, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra–starrer Namaste England makers have released the first song titled ‘Tere Liye’ crooned by Atif Aslam and Akanksha Bhandari. The soothing music in three minutes long video of the song is simply soulful. The crackling chemistry in the video has added is a visual treat to all the romantic movie lovers. It will take all the blues of your busy day and take you to the memory lane of Ishqzaade.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namaste England is the second instalment of Namastey London franchise. The first instalment starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rishi Kapoor in the pivotal roles. The sequel of the movie, Namaste England will be slated to release on October 19 in 2018. Sharing the song on his Instagram, Arjun Kapoor captioned it as let your heart do all the talking.

Recently the makers released the trailer of the movie. The trailer takes us on a journey of Punjab, starting from Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and straight to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. The film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. The trailer crossed 17 million views with the release of it.

Apart from Namaste England, on the professional front, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Yash Raj Films’ Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Arjun will also be seen in India’s Most Wanted. Not just it, Parineeti will soon start shooting for Jabariya Jodi, along with Sidharth Malhotra.

