The blockbuster movie Namastey London that showcased the adorable chemistry of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is still cherished. Now when the makers approached both of them for Namastey England, they refused the offer. The director has now unleashed the reason for their refusal.

Namastey England that hit the box-office in the year 2007 became a super-duper hit. After these many years when the makers decided to make the second part of it, the original 0n-screen couple Akshay Kumar and Katina Kaif refused the offer. The movie Namastey London was a major hit and thats the reason the director Vipul approached them but things could not work properly. Filmmaker Vipul Shah revealed in an interview the reason Akshay and Katrina could not be a part of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer.

When Vipul approached Akshay, the actor said that his dates for the next two years are blocked and as he would not be able to adjust it in the schedule he recommended to look for another actor. While Katrina Kaif gave a very genuine and understandable reason. In his interview, Vipul said that Katrina could not have been an Indian desi girl. The did talk about it and she said that this role is something people would not accept her in. This reason is quite valid as the diva has a glam-look and cannot be bent in a proper desi-girl avatar.

After this, he approached Arjun for the role and things worked out perfectly as he had everything to offer that Vipul needed for the character. The director said that he wanted someone who could look desi and modern at the same time and cased honesty on his face.

About Parineeti he said that she was already going to be a part even when he had finalised Akshay for the role as she has a complete desi touch. He concluded saying that he is aware of all the comparisons that will happen between the original and the sequel. And he also knows that 8 out of 10 people will love the original over the sequel as they have an emotional attachment with him

As per the reports, the makers of Namstey England have preponed the release and now, it will hit the box-office on October 18.

