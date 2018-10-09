Namaste England trailer 2: Before Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England hits the screens on the occasion of Dussehra on October 19, the makers have released the second trailer of the film. The trailer reveals more twists than it should and it is certainly not impressive. Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namaste England is the sequel of 2007 film Namaste London starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

As Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England gears to hit the screens on October 19, the makers of the film have surprised the audience with the second trailer of the film. Reflecting on Arjun’s determination to reach England legally or illegally and his subsequent stay, the trailer also shows the entry of a third person in their love story as Arjun’s new love interest. Looking at the trailer, one can say that it reveals much more than it should have, leaking key hook points in the story.

Speaking about the hype of the film, Namaste England seems to be struggling to impress the audience. After receiving mixed reviews on the first trailer, the songs of the film like Tere Liye and Bhare Bazaar seem to make no impact on the chartbusters while the song Proper Patola seems like yet again failed recreation of a hit song.

Have a look at the trailer 2 of Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England here:

Scheduled for a theatrical release on October 19, the film will face a clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho, which is making headlines for their unique storyline. Thus, it will be interesting to note whether Arjun and Parineeti’s star power will be able to save the film or not.

Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment, Namaste England is the sequel of 2007 film Namaste London starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Have a look at the trailer 1 of the film here:

