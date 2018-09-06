The much-awaited movie trailer of Namaste England starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra is out. Twitter is flooded with mixed responses. Directed by Vipul Amrutal Shah, The movie trailer has raised even more curiosity among fans to watch the movie. The movie is a sequel to 2007 film Namastey England which starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The movie is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Pen India Limited.

Finally, the much-awaited trailer of Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra starrer Namastey England is out and the social media is flooded with the responses. Sharing the trailer on Twitter, in the caption, Arjun wrote that how far one could go for love. The trailer is receiving the mixed reactions on Twitter. Some are not happy with the trailer while some have praised the duo for their acting.

Directed by Vipul Amrutal Shah, the romantic comedy Namastey England trailer has raised the curiosity among fans. The movie is a sequel to 2007 film Namastey England which starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The movie is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Pen India Limited.

Check out the Twitter reactions for Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England trailer:

What a shitty trailer and even worse acting! Parineeti was good in her previous movies…what happened now!! #NamasteyEngland Namaste England | Official Trailer | Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra | Vi… https://t.co/Rro2GdFLvj via @YouTube — IgnitedRamblings (@WalkingXception) September 6, 2018

On Tuesday, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram to ask his fans about the expected date of the trailer with the fans.

The movie traces the journey of two individuals- Jasmeet and Param played by Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. It narrates their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe.

Talking about the plot of the film, Vipul in an earlier interview to a leading daily, had earlier said that from Amritsar, they moved to Ludhiana and Patiala. They were filming at more than 75 locations spread across these three cities. Later, they would also be shooting in Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and finally in London. That’s how their love story progresses.

Elaborating further on the lead roles, Vipul said characters hailed from Punjab and this was the first time that Arjun and Parineeti would be playing genuine lovers. Off camera, the duo is good friends and was always joking and pranking. There was a lot of camaraderies and it’s going to be fun working with them.

Well, the trailer has raised a lot of curiosity to watch the movie and we just can’t wait to see their on-screen chemistry after Ishqzaade.

