Namaste England trailer LIVE updates: Get excited as the much-awaited trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England is all set to release today. With intriguing posters and the sparkling chemistry between the lead stars, the film has raised excitement among the fans and has emerged as one of the most anticipated films of the year. Marked as the sequel of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Namaste London that released in 2007, Namaste England is once again directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah while it is bankrolled by under the banners of Pen India, Namaste Production Ltd, Reliance Entertainment and Blockbuster Movie Entertainers.
Before the release of the trailer, Parineeti Chopra took to her official Instagram handle to share her feelings for her co-star and close friend Arjun Kapoor. In the post, she stated that Namaste England is arguably her biggest film till date. She added that this is one film that she dreamt of doing since a long time and when she stood on the film set in a traditional Indian outfit for the first time, she felt she was home.
Live Blog
The Wait. (2012-2018) 😌❤️@arjunk26 @ParineetiChopra #NamasteEngland pic.twitter.com/VvYHayhD7H— N O U S H I (@ArifaIffat) September 5, 2018
I am just so emosh! I would quote that "dekhte dekhte" meme but we all know I am too lazy for that.#Ishaqzaade #NamasteEngland pic.twitter.com/bz4gEnSBVO— bewakoofon ki madhubala. (@ranveersbabe) September 5, 2018
Insta Update :— RanveeriansWorldwide (@RanveeriansFC) September 5, 2018
Oh 2 babas and a baby ❤️❤️❤️@ParineetiChopra instagram story ~ in response to to Ranveer Singh insta story for #NamasteEngland ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MI1hc8D6bX
Fans and celebrities cannot wait for Namaste England trailer.
“Distance is no match for Love”— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 16, 2018
So excited for the trailer already Arjun! #NamasteEngland @ParineetiChopra @arjunk26 https://t.co/86YPOe18UF
Fighting out of nervousness - TRAILER OUT TOMORROW!!! #NamasteEnglandTrailer @arjunk26 @NamasteEngFilm @penmovies @RelianceEnt #VipulAmrutlalShah pic.twitter.com/uUvLYCjY5Z— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 5, 2018
BTS. TRAILER OUT TOMORROW!!!! #NamasteEnglandTrailer @arjunk26 pic.twitter.com/zTX8i0HNXd— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 5, 2018
And this is how its made!!!! #NamasteEnglandTrailer OUT TOMORROW!!!! @NamasteEngFilm pic.twitter.com/AakK279yUX— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 5, 2018
Parineeti Chopra piques interest among the audience before Namaste Engand trailer launch.
So nervous I could cry!!!! TRAILER OUT TOMORROW 🙌🙌🙌 6th SEPTEMBER!! Baba bachaooooo 🤯🤯🤯 @NamasteEngFilm @arjunk26 @RelianceEnt @PenMovies #VipulAmrutlalShah pic.twitter.com/YwNhin2wZe— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 5, 2018