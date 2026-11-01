‘Namaz Bhi Padhti Hoon, Puja Bhi Karti Hoon’: CID Actress Ansha Sayed Opens Up About Her Parents’ Interfaith Marriage

Actress Ansha Sayed, famous for her role as Inspector Purvi in the crime-based TV show “CID,” has shared insights into her family background, the marriage of her parents belonging to two different faiths, and the practices they followed. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress shed light on her family environment, where practices related to both Hindu and Muslim religions coexisted.

Ansha stated that her parents were from different backgrounds, and both cultures had been followed during their marriage ceremony. She also talked about celebrating festivals of both religions.

Ansha Sayed Says She Offers Namaz And Performs Puja

Speaking about the religious practices followed in her family, Ansha said she offers namaz and performs puja. She also described celebrations that included Eid, Diwali, Navratri and Ganesh Chaturthi. According to the actress, Eid celebrations in her family included preparing kheer, while Diwali was marked by puja. She recalled participating in garba during Navratri and said the family also worshipped Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ansha explained that religious practices were not restricted to one tradition in her household. Both sides of her family’s cultural and religious background found a place in their celebrations. Her account highlighted how she experienced these customs while growing up, rather than presenting them as separate aspects of family life.

What Did Ansha Sayed Say About Her Parents’ Interfaith Marriage?

During the podcast session, Ansha disclosed that her parents practiced both the customs of the Hindus as well as Muslims during their marriage. She added that they also performed nikah and the Hindu marriage rituals as well. The actress also mentioned that she lived for a while during her childhood days with her paternal grandparents, adding that she felt closer to their traditions. But she mentioned that her family background was such that both traditions were respected.

When she was asked about her religion despite having a surname Syed and parents from different traditions, Ansha responded that she found it difficult to define herself as belonging to one religious tradition only because of her upbringing and both of her parents’ traditions are an important part of her.

Ansha Sayed’s Journey As Inspector Purvi In CID

The actor shot into fame playing the role of Sub-Inspector Purvi on CID, the television series which revolves around crime investigations. Ansha plays a member of the investigating team along with other central members on the show. As per the official site of the actor, playing a role in CID is considered as one of the most significant points in the actor’s television career. She has played roles in Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India and Laal Ishq, among others, in the crime, drama and thriller genre.

Her connection with CID still makes a significant part of her acting career and people still remember her playing the character of Purvi on the show. However, the recent podcast episode has been talking about the other side of the actor, her family and cultural background. Instead of talking about a new television project, the actor talked about her own life and how she connects with the practices of her religion.

ALSO READ: After Chandramukhi 2, Kangana Ranaut Returns To Horror With Scary Picture; Rana Daggubati Backs Ravi Babu’s Hindi Debut