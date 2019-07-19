65-year-old driver Namdev Gaurav to compete with Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana at Melbourne film festival: Namdev Gaurav, a 65-year-old driver, has been nominated in the Best Actor category against Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Manoj Bajpayee.

65-year-old driver Namdev Gaurav to compete with Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana at Melbourne film festival: Life has interesting ways to surprise us all, Namdev Gaurav, a 65-year-old driver must have been thinking the same after being nominated in the Best Actor category against Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Manoj Bajpayee. It all won’t have been possible if the family he used to work as chauffeur had asked him to act in their film, titled Namdev Bhau: In Search of Silence. Well, that was not it but it was the fact that the film was nominated in the Best Actor category for the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM) took everyone by awe.

Talking about casting Namdev as the lead in their film, producer Dheer Momaya said while he was not sure if Namdev would be able to hold the screen for about 90 minutes, it was his determination that made Momaya confident about his decision.

He added that the director of the film, Dar Gai, was sure of his potential and it was his intelligence and Namdev’s sense of relaxed urgency that helped to bring emotions naturally for the camera.

Ever since the film was released, Namdev has received offers from several leading production houses. Talking about his nomination, Namdev said that he was excited and honoured about his nomination, adding that his family was also happy about it. He added that he could not believe that he has acted in a film.

He said that before the film, he had never flown outside Maharashtra but now he had travelled abroad too. Expressing his excitement over the fact that he was nominated alongside Amitabh and Manoj Banjpayee, Namdev said that he had never dreamt of it.

