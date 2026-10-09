Nana Patekar Death Case: Goa Police Register ‘Unnatural Death’ Case, Probe Underway To Establish Cause

Indian cinema has lost one of its most distinctive performers. Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8, leaving fans and the film industry mourning his loss. Meanwhile, the Goa Police have registered an ‘Unnatural Death’ (UD) case to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, with an inquiry underway under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to an update shared by IANS, PSI Nitin Naik is conducting the inquiry. The registration of the case is a procedural step to establish the cause and circumstances of death and does not, by itself, indicate foul play.

According to the police entry cited in the report, Patekar was “brought dead to the casualty from Ocean Park, Dona Paula”. Police later visited Manipal Hospital in Bambolim and spoke with the medical officer.

As part of the inquiry, the police are examining the circumstances of the actor’s death. The procedure includes an inquest, a post-mortem examination and the recording of statements from family members and other relevant individuals. The registration of a UD case is a procedural step to establish the cause and circumstances of a death and does not, by itself, indicate foul play.

Goa Police have registered a medico-legal Unnatural Death (UD) case in connection with the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar. The case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS, with PSI Nitin Naik conducting the inquiry. Nana Patekar was brought to Manipal Hospital from his residence in Dona Paula and was declared brought dead by doctors. As part of the inquiry, police will conduct an inquest, arrange a post-mortem at GMC and record statements of family members and other relevant persons to establish the cause of death. At present, police are investigating the circumstances and cause of death. If the death is found to be natural, the case may be closed accordingly. If any foul play or other suspicious circumstances emerge, further legal action may follow. — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026

What Did The Doctor Say About Nana Patekar’s Death?

Earlier on Thursday, Dr Shekhar Salkar, chief of the oncology department at Manipal Hospital, said the medical team tried to revive Patekar but could not save him.

“We tried here to our maximum, but he was brought dead, and then we had to make a police case,” the doctor said, as reported by the media.

Dr Salkar also said that Patekar had suffered a cardiac arrest, although the precise cause remained unclear at the time. He added that the actor was a known cardiac patient and was reportedly taking medication. Doctors attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for around 45 minutes, but Patekar was declared dead at 5.20 am on Thursday, October 8.

Nana Patekar Cremated With Full State Honours

Patekar died at the age of 75 at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. Following his death, his mortal remains were taken to Goa Medical College for a post-mortem examination before being released to the family.

The veteran actor was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje village, near Pune, late on Thursday night. His last rites were attended by family members, friends and admirers who gathered to pay their final respects. The ceremony included a ceremonial gun salute in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema and Marathi theatre.