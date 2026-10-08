Nana Patekar Death Reason: What Was The Cause And What Happened In His Final Moments? Doctor Reveals- ‘Tried CPR For 45 Minutes, Could Not…’

Nana Patekar has died at 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa, as per reports. The veteran actor developed severe chest pain and soon became unconscious. A medical team was rushed to his flat, where doctors tried to revive him with cardiac massage before taking him to a private hospital in Dona Paula. He was declared dead at 5:20 AM. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for today to establish the medical and legal cause of death.

The sudden death comes at a time when Nana Patekar was still appearing on screen. His most recent work included Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’ Romeo, in which he played Ismail Khan, the Mumbai Intelligence Bureau chief. The romantic action thriller, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, was released in February 2026.

The time and venue of the last rites will be officially announced by his son, Malhar Patekar, after the post-mortem and other formalities are completed.

Nana Patekar was still active on screen in 2026

The actor also appeared in Subedaar, starring Anil Kapoor, which premiered on Prime Video in March this year. Before that, he was seen in Housefull 5 in 2025 and Vanvaas in 2024.

His work in 2026 also extended to streaming platforms. Nana Patekar made his OTT debut with Prakash Jha’s political drama series Sankalp, playing its central character, Ma’at Sahab, also known as Kanhaiya Lal. His death therefore comes after a period in which he continued to take on both film and streaming roles.

Nana Patekar’s film career began with Gaman in 1978

Born on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar entered Bollywood with Gaman in 1978. Over the years, he built a reputation for performances marked by intensity and strong dialogue delivery, often choosing characters that were complex or unconventional.

His body of work included films such as Parinda, Wajood, Natsamrat, Ab Tak Chhappan and Yeshwant. He received three National Film Awards during his career. His performances in Shakti: The Power, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Taxi No 9211 also earned him widespread praise during the 2000s.

Nana Patekar also won audiences with Uday Shetty

One of his most recognisable characters came in a very different genre. Nana Patekar played gangster Uday Shetty in the 2007 comedy Welcome and returned to the role in Welcome Back in 2015. He was also part of Housefull 5.

In Raajneeti (2010), Nana Patekar played a supporting role and earned his fifth Filmfare Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Known for moving between serious drama, political thrillers and comedy, he remained a familiar presence in Hindi cinema until his reported death at 75.

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