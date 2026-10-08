Nana Patekar Dies At 75: Found Unconscious At His Goa Residence, Doctors Tried To Revive Him For 45 Minutes

Actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest in Goa on October 8, Thursday morning. Patekar was found unconscious at his residence after experiencing a lot of chest pain. The actor was then rushed to Manipal Hospital in Goa, where doctors tried to bring him back to life.

According to Doctors at Manipal Hospital, Nana Patekar was pronounced dead at 5:20 in the morning after 45 minutes of CPR.

What Happened To Nana Patekar In His Final Hours?

Nana Patekar was at his residence in Goa when he fell seriously ill. After the actor complained about chest pains, the doctors were called in. He was unconscious at his residence and he was given immediate medical attention after which he was taken to Manipal Hospital.

The doctors tried to revive him for 45 minutes but were unable to do so. The actor passed away at 5:20 AM.

What Was Nana Patekar’s Cause Of Death?

Initial reports indicate that Nana Patekar suffered a severe cardiac arrest. However, the case has been registered as a medico-legal case, and a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted. The final medical findings will provide further clarity on the circumstances surrounding his death.

How Old Was Nana Patekar?

Nana Patekar was 75 years old. The actor was born Vishwanath Patekar. He acted both in Marathi and Hindi films and is famous for playing intense roles and delivering unique dialogues. He acted in many serious, action, as well as entertaining movies.

Some of the movies that the actor performed in include Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome. He also directed the movie titled Prahaar: The Final Attack.

Nana Patekar’s Death Leaves Indian Cinema In Shock

The demise of the actor, Nana Patekar, has caused quite a stir amongst the film fraternity. Over the years, he was an important person within the Indian film world, having received praise for his powerful performances that had a unique screen presence.

This incident brings to an end his illustrious career as an actor. Details regarding his post-mortem and statement from his family members are awaited.

The time and venue of the last rites will be officially announced by his son, Malhar Patekar, after the post-mortem and other formalities are completed.

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