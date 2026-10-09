Nana Patekar’s Final Films: From Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha To Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini, What Awaits Audiences

Nana Patekar may not be here to witness the success of his upcoming movies, but he will be remembered for his screen presence through movies that have yet to be released. The veteran actor passed away on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75 years old, but he continued to stay busy in his acting career.

Some of his movies include Marathi folk performance inspired drama Eetha directed by Shraddha Kapoor and horror comedy movie Shakti Shalini by director Aneet Padda. Some other movie includes “The Confession of Mary,” which is a crime drama where Nana Patekar played a Catholic priest who was accused of murder.

Here is what we know about Nana Patekar’s last movies and their casts.

Which Nana Patekar film will release first?

Eetha is slated for theatrical release on December 4, 2026. The biographical drama film directed by Laxman Utekar is the story of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, who was a renowned Lavani and Tamasha performer from Maharashtra.

In the film, Shraddha Kapoor will star as the lead actor while Randeep Hooda and Anant Joshi will also feature in the film. Nana Patekar will appear in Eetha, but information regarding his role in the film has not been shared yet.

The movie will narrate the story of a notable personality associated with Maharashtra’s folk performance art form. It will offer yet another chance to watch Patekar in theatres.

What is Nana Patekar’s role in Shakti Shalini?

Shakti Shalini is a horror comedy film that falls into the horror-comedy universe of Maddock Films. This film features actors like Aneet Padda, Vishal Jethwa, and Vineet Kumar Singh, in addition to Patekar. The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It was initially scheduled for release on December 24, 2026. However, reports released on October 9 suggest that its release has been postponed to 2027, with March being considered as a possibility.

Patekar finished filming the movie in May 2026 as per the statements released by the director. Very little is known about his character in the film. This film is likely to be one of his last big screen performances.

What is The Confession of Mary about?

In The Confession of Mary, Patekar portrays Father Benedict, a Catholic priest who has been charged with the murder of a woman. The crime thriller film, directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, is based on the Madatharuvi murder case in Kerala which took place in 1966. According to this real-life crime, the murder of Mariyakutty along with the charges against a priest led to his acquittal and freedom.

This project was chosen to have its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival of 2025. It remains pending for its wide release till now. Subhash Kale, producer of the movie said that Patekar spoke to him before his demise about completing the line dubbing for the film. The actor was supposed to come to Mumbai for that purpose.

Will Nana Patekar appear in Kuku Ki Kundali?

Yes, Patekar is also part of Kuku Ki Kundali, a romantic comedy directed by Sharan Sharma. The film stars Bhuvan Bam and Wamiqa Gabbi alongside him. The story revolves around a couple whose relationship faces complications because of a horoscope and the resulting disagreements between their families.

An official theatrical release date has not been announced. The extent of Patekar’s role and the film’s final release plans remain unclear.

What is known about Vedanta?

Vedanta, directed by Rajeshwar Pandey Raaj, is another project associated with Patekar. Sandeepa Dhar, Vikrant Massey and Mukesh Tiwari are also listed among its cast members. However, publicly available details about the film’s storyline, production status and release plans remain limited. It is therefore too early to establish when audiences will get to see it.

How many Nana Patekar films are still awaiting release?

The five titles most frequently mentioned in recent reports are Eetha, Shakti Shalini, The Confession of Mary, Kuku Ki Kundali and Vedanta. Their release situations differ: Eetha has a reported theatrical date, Shakti Shalini has reportedly been delayed, The Confession of Mary has already had a festival premiere, and the other two have less certain release plans.

Together, these projects offer audiences further opportunities to see an actor whose career spanned Marathi theatre, parallel cinema and mainstream Hindi films. For now, the exact release schedules of several titles remain dependent on official announcements from their producers and distributors.

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