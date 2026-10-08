Nana Patekar’s Final Rites: Last Wish Fulfilled As Final Farewell At Pune’s Donje Farmhouse With Full State Honours

Veteran actor Nana Patekar will receive his final farewell at his farmhouse in Donje, Pune, with his last rites scheduled for 4 PM on Thursday. The actor, who died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Goa, will be cremated in his native village, fulfilling his reported wish to have his final farewell there.

The last rites will be conducted with full state honours, marking an official farewell to one of Indian cinema’s most respected actors.

Where Will Nana Patekar’s Last Rites Take Place?

Nana Patekar’s final rites will take place at his farmhouse in the Donje area of Pune. Donje holds a personal connection to the actor, and his family is expected to gather there for the final ceremonies. The decision to hold the farewell at his native village was reportedly in accordance with Nana’s wishes. The location also gives the final farewell a deeply personal character, away from the Mumbai film industry where Nana spent decades building his career.

When Will Nana Patekar’s Final Rites Take Place?

The final rites are scheduled for 4 PM on Thursday, October 8. The ceremony is expected to be attended by family members, friends and people from the film industry, while state honours will be accorded during the final farewell. Further details regarding the ceremony and attendance are expected to emerge as the proceedings take place.

Why Did Nana Patekar Want His Final Farewell In Donje?

Nana had maintained a strong connection with his roots despite spending much of his professional life in Mumbai. The actor’s reported wish to have his last rites in Donje reflects that personal connection. His farmhouse in the Pune area was also a place where he could remain away from the constant attention surrounding his film career.

His final farewell there therefore becomes more than a ceremonial detail. It is a return to the place he considered close to home.

How Did Nana Patekar Die?

Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was reportedly found unconscious and was taken for medical attention. Doctors attempted to revive him, but he could not be saved.

His death brought an end to a career spanning several decades across Hindi and Marathi cinema, during which he became known for films including Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Apaharan, Welcome and Natsamrat.

As the film industry and his fans mourn his death, his final journey will now begin from Goa and conclude at his farmhouse in Donje — the place chosen for the farewell he had reportedly wanted.

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