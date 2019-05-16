Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, who was accused of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta, has been given a clean chit, according to the actor. However, Tanushree Dutta says that he threatened her witnesses. Here are all the details.

Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, who was accused of sexual harassment by Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta in 2018, has been given a clean chit by the Mumbai police, according to the actor, as there were so solid pieces of evidence or an eye-witness for the case. Last year, Tanushree Dutta had accused Nana Patekar of sexual abuse during the shoot of their movie Horn Ok Pleassss.

In her statement, Tanushree Dutta had said that Nana Patekar sexually harassed her on the sets of the film and later sent goons to teach her a lesson. After Tanushree Dutta’s open action against Nana Patekar, the #MeToo movement began in India and many actresses opened up about their sexual harassment experience at the workplace.

On talking about the news of Nana Patekar getting a clean chit, Tanushree Dutta said that all the 15 witnesses present at the time of the incident are Nana Patekar’s friends and hence they will not support her side of the story.

She further said that she does not need an eye witness to prove that she has harassed on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss.

She blamed the police for slow investigation and said that cases of sexual harassment are difficult to prove in the court.

She also said that most of the eye witnesses were watching when she was getting sexually harassed by Nana Patekar and they never took a stand for her so now why will they support her. She also added that Nana Patekar threatened those who wanted to support her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App