Bollywood actor Tanushree Datta known as the Jamshedpur girl who rose to fame with her bold and sexy roles opposite Emraan Hashmi, recently accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of assaulting and harassing female actors on the sets of Bollywood movies. During a media interaction, Tanushree stated that everyone in Bollywood knows about the dark history of Nana Patekar but nobody ever spoke about it clearly. The Bollywood beauty also claimed that many of the directors and the actors of the Indian film fraternity are equally obscene but no one dares to point them out because of the fear of losing roles and opportunities.

Tanushree revealed more dark sides about this incident. Apparently, the incident she was referring to belonged to 10 year old incident. She said that Nana Patekar harassed her on the sets of the movie Horn Ok Pleassss which was released in the year 2009 but this is the very first time that she is actually coming up and revealing the shocking facts about the popular actor of B-town.

In an Interview with Zoom Tv, Tanushree Datta stated that even though many people in the industry are aware of this indecent activity by him, nobody dared to speak about it. She alleged him of being abusive and rude to women, adding to the statement, she said that he has always been disrespectful towards female actors. The actor also blamed him for beating and molesting women and female actors.

Actor Tanushree Datta also called him a culprit saying that if big names like Akshay Kumar and Rajnikanth keep working with these abusive personalities, there is no hope for a better environment in our film industry. She said that the A-listers should boycott these culprits to acknowledge the dark incident that took place a decade ago. When she told the interviewer that these stories are known to all, she also added that the actors pack their impression well with the PR initiatives of donations and charities.

Reportedly, Tanushree was in demand at that time for her hottest looks and she was signed to do a special song sequence in Horn Ok Pleassss but eventually, the idea got dropped and now, the blame is on Nana Patekar’s objectionable activities.

