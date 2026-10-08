WATCH: Nana Patekar’s Last Video; Played ‘Shamel’ In Goa Days Before His Death — Then He Spoke About Life’s Uncertainty

Nana Patekar’s Last Video: Nana Patekar’s sudden death has brought renewed attention to videos from his final days in Goa. One such clip shows the veteran actor away from the film set, taking part in a local cultural performance and playing the traditional Goan instrument ‘Shamel’.







The video, shared on X, has now caught attention following the actor’s death on October 8. Its caption says Patekar was seen playing the instrument during a cultural performance in Panjim, Goa. What makes the footage more striking is the timing. Nana was in Goa just days before his death, and his final known public appearance took place on October 4 at the Samraat Club International installation ceremony in Dona Paula.

What Was Nana Patekar Doing In His Last Goa Videos?

In the viral footage, Nana can be seen participating in a cultural performance rather than simply watching from the sidelines. He appears to be playing the ‘Shamel’, a traditional Goan percussion instrument. The moment offers a very different glimpse of the actor from his familiar film and public-event appearances. Dressed casually, Patekar appears engaged with the local performance and the people around him.

Separately, footage from his October 4 public appearance shows him addressing the Samraat Club International installation ceremony in Dona Paula. He was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama and white gamcha.

What Did Nana Patekar Say About Life’s Uncertainty?

It was during that final public appearance in Goa that Nana spoke about the uncertainty of life. “I am here today. Who knows about tomorrow,” he said, according to reports.

The actor was speaking about making meaningful use of one’s time and serving others. He also spoke emotionally about former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, whom he remembered as a close friend. At the time, there was obviously no reason to see those words as a final reflection. But after his sudden death four days later, the remarks have taken on an entirely different meaning.

When Was Nana Patekar Last Seen In Public?

Nana Patekar was last publicly seen on October 4 in Dona Paula, Goa, where he attended and addressed the Samraat Club International installation ceremony. He died in the early hours of October 8 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his Goa residence. Doctors attempted CPR for around 45 minutes, but he could not be revived.

The cultural-performance video and the footage from his final public appearance now offer glimpses of the actor during his last days not performing a film role but simply taking part in life around him. And perhaps that is why the clip feels particularly poignant now: Nana Patekar was seen enjoying a moment of music and culture in Goa, while only days later, his own words about not knowing what tomorrow would bring became his most haunting final reflection.

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