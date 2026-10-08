Nana Patekar’s Last Wishes: Why Did The Actor Say, ‘Don’t Use Wet Wood For Last Rites’? The Truth Behind His 12 Maunds Of Dry Wood

Death was a topic which Nana Patekar has discussed quite often, even much before he met his own. However, one such remark from him has gained renewed significance now. During an interview in September 2023, when he was promoting The Vaccine War, Nana Patekar candidly expressed his thoughts about death and his funeral.

He shared how he had prepared 12 maunds of wood for his funeral rites and all he asked for was for the wood to be dry. While it was said by him humorously, it now seems quite significant after his demise.

Why Did Nana Patekar Say, ‘Don’t Use Wet Wood’?

Nana had expressed that he wished to be cremated using dry wood only and had advised people not to use wet wood. His logic was as direct as ever – wet wood will make smoke and the smoke will make the eyes of the people who have come for his funeral water.

And that, he joked, could lead to a misunderstanding. It could lead him to think that people are crying for him while in reality, their tears are caused by the smoke.

What Were The 12 Maunds Of Wood Nana Patekar Talking About?

Nana described the 12 maunds of wood as his final possession, the last material thing that would be used for his cremation. Reports quoting his 2023 interview said he had already kept the wood aside for that purpose.

The amount was described as 12 maunds, with the wood specifically kept dry. The comment wasn’t presented as a prediction of his immediate death. It came during a conversation about his attitude towards mortality and his refusal to become overly attached to material things.

What Else Did Nana Patekar Say About His Death?

Nana went beyond talking about the wood. He said that people generally remember someone for a few days after their death before eventually moving on. He also expressed a wish that people should not put up his photograph after he was gone.

His comments reflected a strikingly detached view of fame and remembrance. Rather than worrying about how people would remember him, Nana appeared to accept forgetting as a natural part of life. He also spoke about his family, saying that he had been one of seven siblings and that he was the only one left alive at the time of that interview.

When Did Nana Patekar Make These Comments?

The remarks were made in September 2023, around the promotional campaign for Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War. That timeline is important.

The comments were not Nana Patekar’s final statement or something he said shortly before his death. They were his thoughts on death and his own last rites shared publicly nearly three years earlier. They have resurfaced now because of the actor’s death.

Why Are Nana Patekar’s Old Words Being Remembered Now?

Patekar’s remarks become significant because they reflect one aspect of the actor that the audience could witness in his performances — forthright, unemotional and sometimes dark-humoured. In talking about death, he did not want to be dramatic.

Even while talking about his own funeral, he cared more about one practical concern, dry wood and smoke rather than about the mourning of his death. Even after several years, these words have gained an unusual significance.

The actor who once said that people should not mistake the tears caused by smoke for grief is now being remembered through the very discussion where he talked so casually about his own death.

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