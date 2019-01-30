Veteran actor Nana Patekar on Tuesday performed his mother's last rites at Oshiwara crematorium. His mother Nirmala has passed away at 99 on January 29, 2019, due to prolonged illness. Several pictures from the crematorium have surfaced on several social media platforms, surprisingly, not a single Bollywood celebrity arrived to share grief with Nana.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar on Tuesday performed his mother’s last rites at Oshiwara crematorium. His mother Nirmala has passed away at 99 on January 29, 2019, due to prolonged illness. Patekar was joined by his son Malhar and other family members. Several pictures from the crematorium have surfaced on several social media platforms, surprisingly, not a single Bollywood celebrity arrived to share grief with Nana. During the funeral, Patekar had tears in his eyes.

Nana used to live with his mother in a 1BHK flat in Mumbai. He was only 28 when his father died due to a heart attack. In his various interviews, he had expressed that he was very close to his mother and they shared a very precious bond. There are reports that Nana’s mother has got some memory issues due to her old age that had affected her health. According to reports, Nana was not present at home when his mother passed away, he got to know about the news later via his family members.

Last year, Nana Patekar came into headlines after actor Tanushree Dutta levelled sexual misconduct charges against him. She accused him of sexual misconduct when the duo was shooting for Horn Ok Pleasee, a few years ago.

Nana was shooting for Housefull 4 when the accusations started doing the rounds on social media, following which Nana has to quit the film.

