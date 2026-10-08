Nana Patekar Dies At 75: The Tanushree Dutta Controversy Explained — What She Alleged, What Nana Said And What Happened Next

Nana Patekar’s demise at 75 has thrown light on some important phases of the legendary actor’s journey. One among them is the episode involving Nana Patekar that made headlines during India’s #MeToo movement.

The legal battle between Nana Patekar and ex-actress Tanushree Dutta began on the set of a 2008 film but gained national attention ten years later. Tanushree Dutta’s case against Nana Patekar was one of the earliest and most notable #MeToo stories from India in 2018. The following is an account of how it all went down.

What Did Tanushree Dutta Allege Against Nana Patekar?

In 2018, Dutta reignited the charges against Patekar in relation to the shooting of the special song for Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss in 2008. She charged Patekar with making inappropriate advances toward her during the rehearsals for the song and demanded that he be present in the dance sequence, despite her objections. She further alleged that she was forced to perform intimate dance moves with him.

In her interviews, Dutta stated that the whole experience made her very uncomfortable and that she finally decided to leave the shoot. She further alleged that people from the production attacked her car and destroyed it when she tried to leave the shoot location. Patekar denied all the charges and asserted that nothing of the sort ever took place. He later claimed that there were a lot of people on the set.

Why Did The Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Controversy Become So Big In 2018?

The allegations came at an significant time. The worldwide #MeToo campaign was gathering steam after allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct were being shared by women in various fields. In India, Dutta’s allegations became one of those incidents which helped bring the issue of harassment in Bollywood to the fore.

The case provided a platform for many other women from the entertainment field to come forward with their allegations. The controversy thus went beyond the original issue between the two actors and became a larger debate on issues of power and workplace conduct among others.

What Happened To The Police Case?

After the charges by Dutta, there was a complaint registered against Patekar and a subsequent investigation. A B-summary closure report was filed by the Mumbai Police in 2019, which indicated that there was insufficient evidence to prove any charges against Patekar. It was reported then that the investigators failed to find sufficient evidence to support Dutta’s charges.

Dutta dismissed the findings of the police and challenged the closure report, arguing that the investigation had not taken into consideration the evidence and witness statements made by her. Hence, the closure of the case by the police could not be construed as a judicial declaration that the charges were baseless.

What Did Nana Patekar Say About The Allegations In 2024?

The controversy resurfaced in June 2024 when Patekar was asked about the allegations in an interview. He said he was not angry about them because, according to him, he knew the incident described by Dutta had not happened. He maintained that nothing inappropriate had taken place on the set.

His comments prompted another public response from Dutta.

What Was Tanushree Dutta’s Response To Nana Patekar?

Dutta strongly rejected Patekar’s account in 2024 and criticised him for revisiting the allegations. She called him a “pathological liar” and argued that his decision to address the allegations years later showed that the issue still mattered to him. Her response was based on her continued position that the events she had described were genuine.

Neither side changed its fundamental position: Dutta stood by her allegations, while Patekar continued to deny that anything inappropriate had happened.

What Is The Final Status Of The Nana Patekar-Tanushree Dutta Case?

The most important distinction is between the public allegations and the legal outcome. Dutta made allegations of sexual harassment and continued to stand by them. Patekar denied the allegations. Mumbai Police later filed a B-summary closure report citing insufficient evidence.

The controversy became a defining part of the early phase of India’s #MeToo movement regardless of the unresolved disagreement between the two sides. Years later, the 2018 episode remains one of the most discussed Bollywood controversies of that period and Patekar’s death has once again brought that chapter of his career into focus.

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