Following the sexual harassment charges levelled against veteran actor Nana Patekar by former Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta, the actor’s lawyers on Friday said that a legal notice is being sent to Dutta demanding an apology from the actor for her allegations. Dutta has accused Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of film Horn ok Pleasss around 10 years ago. While telling a prominent news agency about the nature of notice, Patekar’s lawyer said that they will send the notice which will basically a notice seeking apology for her statements making allegations.

Earlier on Thursday, Patekar broke his silence on the matter and denied the allegations as baseless. He claimed that there were around 50-100 people were present on the set with him, so what sexual harassment the actor is talking about. Besides this, the entire matter twisted after journalist Janice Sequeira and Shyni Shetty who were then an assistant director on the sets of the film came up with some shocking revelations.

A couple of days ago, Tanushree Dutta evoked a huge controversy after she accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of a film around a decade ago. Since then several celebrities have come forward to support Dutta. Earlier on Thursday, while releasing the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan extended their support to the actor.

Besides this, Farhan Akhtar, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chaddha, Swara Bhaskar and Sonam Kapoor are also extending their support to the actor. Most of the reports are also pointing towards the possibility that after Hollywood, B-town is all set for its #MeToo movement.

