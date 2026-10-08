Nana Patekar’s Final Hours: What Was He Doing At 2:30 AM And Who Was With Him In His Final Moments?

Nana Patekar’s final hours began with a message sent in the middle of the night. The veteran actor, who died at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8, was at his Goa residence when he reportedly contacted a friend around 2:30 AM and said he was not feeling well.

What followed was a frantic attempt to get him medical help. Patekar was declared dead at 5:20 AM after efforts to revive him continued at his home and later at Manipal Hospital.

What happened when Nana Patekar messaged his friend at 2:30 AM?

According to Dr Shekhar Salkar of Manipal Hospital, Patekar messaged a friend around 2:30 AM saying that he was feeling uncomfortable and had pain on the left side. The message was sent during the night and the friend did not see it immediately. Around 4 AM, the friend got in touch with Patekar and went to his residence.

By then, the actor was reportedly sweating and struggling to breathe. His condition was worsening rapidly.

Who was with Nana Patekar in his final hours?

Reports quoting the doctor said Patekar’s friends and caretaker were with him during the medical emergency. The friend who reached the residence contacted the caretaker, who helped arrange an ambulance. An emergency medical team also reached the house after Patekar became unresponsive.

Doctors began CPR at the residence before he was taken to Manipal Hospital.

When was Nana Patekar taken to hospital?

Patekar was shifted to Manipal Hospital at around 4:20–4:30 AM. Dr Salkar said the emergency team continued attempts to revive him after he reached the hospital. CPR and other resuscitation efforts continued for roughly 45 minutes to an hour.

Despite those efforts, Patekar could not be revived. He was declared dead at around 5:20 AM.

What was the cause of Nana Patekar’s death?

Doctors have described the incident as a cardiac arrest. However, a medico-legal case was registered and a post-mortem was ordered, meaning the precise medical cause was still to be formally established. Patekar’s sudden death came only days after he had made a public appearance in Goa, where he spoke about life, death and the uncertainty of tomorrow.

Was Nana Patekar’s family with him?

According to Dr Salkar, no family member was present at the residence during the medical emergency. His friends and caretaker were with him. His son Malhar Patekar was in Pune when news of his father’s death emerged and was travelling to Goa.

The final sequence, a late-night message, a friend arriving hours later, an emergency response and nearly an hour of resuscitation attempts has now become the last chapter in the life of an actor whose career spanned nearly five decades.

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