Now, it’s beyond my control to withdraw it. I fail to understand the compulsions under which the SGPC and Akal Takht changed their decisions. I have pumped in my life’s savings to make this film on a no-profit basis, said the Nanak Shah Fakir producer Harinder Singh Sikka soon after the movie got banned by the Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh

Soon after Jathedars appointed by Sarbat Khalsa opposed the movie, a statement announcing to set a Sikh censorship board to approve the movies based on Sikh history and culture in future. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh has banned the upcoming movie Nanak Shah Fakir, scheduled to release on April 13, 2018. A statement released by the Jathedar of Akal Takht read, “Akal Takht has imposed a ban on the movie. It should not be released in any part of the world. SGPC has already taken back all the letters written for approval to the movie.”

He further added, “We will set up a censor board to clear such movies. Censor board will have Sikh scholars from different fields to study such movies. This censor board will first clear the script and only then production of the movie will start.” Giani Gurbachan Singh on January 22, 2015, praised the producer for making films on Guru Nanak Dev, but recently, he was seen opposing the movie due to the portrayal of the Guru in a living form. Although the Jathedar was quoted saying that his letter was only praising the efforts of the producer and not the movie.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan wants his son Abram to play hockey for India

Nanak Shah Fakir producer Harinder Singh Sikka was quoted saying, “Now, it’s beyond my control to withdraw it. I fail to understand the compulsions under which the SGPC and Akal Takht changed their decisions. I have pumped in my life’s savings to make this film on a no-profit basis.”

#NanakShahFakir movie missed mark on many fronts: why #GuruNanak Sahib came to Earth as per #GuruGranthSahib, Bhai Mardana & Bebe Nanki's portrayal, Arti & Yogi scenes. Even then, demanding its ban is not very Sikh-like. Sikh art & aesthetics w/o Sabad grasp isn't going to work! pic.twitter.com/n0LUU3EOo9 — Harinder Singh (@1Force) April 5, 2018

ALSO READ: Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor diagnosed with typhoid?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App