On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to say the release of the movie Nanak Shah Fakir which is based on Guru Nanak Dev stating that the constitution protects the rights of filmmakers to make a movie as long as it is not affecting on secularism. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud was quoted saying, “As long as the film does not denigrate Sikhism and it only seeks to glorify Guru Nanak Dev we will not interfere…”

The order came on a plea by the Jathedar of Akal Takht who had imposed a ban on the movie. Giani Gurbachan Singh was noted saying, “It should not be released in any part of the world. SGPC has already taken back all the letters written for approval to the movie.” He also said, “We will set up a censor board to clear such movies. Censor board will have Sikh scholars from different fields to study such movies. This censor board will first clear the script and only then production of the movie will start.” Bur the Supreme Court on March 10 passed a statement stating that a private group cannot take an authority of banning any religious movie.

Nanak Shah Fakir producer Harinder Singh Sikka also took to his twitter account to share his viewpoint. He wrote, “Now, it’s beyond my control to withdraw it. I fail to understand the compulsions under which the SGPC and Akal Takht changed their decisions. I have pumped in my life’s savings to make this film on a no-profit basis.”

