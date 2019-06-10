Nandamuri Balakrishna: Today is Telugu superstar Balayya's 59th Birthday and Twitterattis have poured their best wishes to the South actor. The Hindupur MLA has millions of fans worldwide who have wished by writing Happy Birthday NBK for the actor-turned-politician.

Nandamuri Balakrishna: Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is also popularly known as NBK and Balayya is celebrating his 59th Birthday. The actor has starred in more than a hundred feature films in enacting various roles. Balakrishna, who is an MLA from Hindupur constituency has been one of the most popular south superstars till date. Balayya has starred in several films including Janmabhoomi, Mangammagari Manavadu, Apoorva Sahodarudu, Muvva Gopaludu, Muddula Mavayya, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Samarasimha Reddy which achieved him commercial success.

The Telugu superstar Balayya’s has turned 59 today and Twitterattis have poured their wishes to the actor. The Hindupur MLA has millions of fans across the country and worldwide who have wished him on Twitter writing Happy Birthday NBK. There were reports that the actor-turned-politician will be starring in an upcoming cop drama which is supposed to be directed by veteran director KS Ravi Kumar. Reports also said that the film will have Balakrishna romance Mehreen and Payal Rajput. The title of the film is said to be ‘Ruler’.

Here are the Twitter reactions of Balayya’s fans across the country and worldwide:

Wishing Balakrishna garu a very happy birthday from #Chiranjeevi gari fans #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/JpyCr0gi90 — Megastar Chiranjeevi (@Team_Chiru) June 10, 2019

I still remember the day, i bunked ofc to watch Legend… What an experience… Ps: Am not a fan of NBK#HappyBirthdayNBK #HappyBirthdayBalayya — Rahul (@CB_MF) June 10, 2019

