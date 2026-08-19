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Home > Entertainment News > Nandana Sen Birthday: Harvard Topper Who Gave Up A PhD And Arrived In Mumbai With A Backpack To Become An Actress

Nandana Sen Birthday: Harvard Topper Who Gave Up A PhD And Arrived In Mumbai With A Backpack To Become An Actress

Nandana Sen was a Harvard topper and had secured admission to a PhD programme before choosing cinema instead. On her birthday, here's how she arrived in Mumbai with a backpack to pursue acting.

Nandana Sen, Image Credits- Instagram
Nandana Sen, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-19 11:11 IST

Nandana Sen Birthday: Born to Nobel-winning economist Amartya Sen and acclaimed author Nabaneeta Dev Sen, there was no way that literature and academia could ever be distant from the life of Nandana Sen. In fact, for a very long time, it seemed like she would follow suit. She was doing exceptionally well at Harvard, gained entry into a PhD course, and was well on the way to an academic career.

But Nandana decided to leave behind the traditional path altogether. She took up films and acting, and, according to her own words, ended up at Mumbai with just a backpack and no connections there whatsoever. Here is how Nandana Sen celebrates her birthday on August 19, after making her family sit up when she decided to choose the path of cinema over a PhD.

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Nandana Sen Was A Topper At Harvard

Nandana pursued her studies in literature and writing at Harvard University. Regarding her educational background, Nandana is quoted as saying in an earlier interview that she was the topper throughout her tenure at Harvard University. Her academic honors included winning the Detur Prize, John Harvard Scholarship and the Elizabeth Cary Agassiz Award and she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.

Given her academic background and the family she hailed from, people expected Nandana to become an academic. And she did become one to some extent.

Why Did Nandana Sen Give Up Her PhD?

Nandana disclosed that she had obtained admission into the PhD program that she desired; but she chose not to pursue the program and instead embarked on a career that had something to do with movies. Nandana’s family found it easier for her to choose the film school as it was relatively close to her academic and creative inclinations.

Nandana then went on to study film producing at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts and she also did acting at schools such as the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. In talking about the various odd choices she has made in her life years later, she stated that the most important choices in her life actually seemed logical even though they did not make sense to others.

Nandana Sen Arrived In Mumbai With A Backpack

The most intriguing aspect of Nandana’s journey from academic to actor, perhaps, was how she explained her arrival in Mumbai. Even though she is the daughter of Amartya Sen and had an excellent academic record, Nandana remembers that she “turned up in Mumbai with a backpack” with no acquaintances when she decided to be an actress. Her parents were initially surprised and concerned with her decision, but eventually they became very supportive of her career.

There have been many instances where Nandana remembered people questioning her about the reason behind her decision to become an actress after she went to Mumbai for working in films.

From Harvard To Black And Rang Rasiya

Nandana ended up creating a body of work that could not have been more different from what was envisioned for her at the onset of her career. She starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Black” movie where she played Sara McNally, the sister of Michelle, played by Rani Mukerji. She also starred in “The War Within”, “Marigold”, “Prince” and “The Forest”.

One of the movies that Nandana was part of and got talked about quite often is Randeep Hooda’s movie Rang Rasiya, which is based on the life of famous painter Raja Ravi Varma. This movie had an interesting journey of its own; it was released internationally at film festivals and finally made it to the Indian theatres in 2014.

Nandana Sen Found Another Calling Beyond Acting

Eventually, acting became just one chapter in the multifaceted career of Nandana. The actress is known to be engaged in writing children’s books and also being an advocate for children, thus combining her love for literature with work on behalf of children’s rights. There is no doubt that the biography provided by the actress includes information about her participation in various organisations and projects aimed at protecting and safeguarding children.

Reflecting upon her path in life, one can conclude that giving up on a more classical path of education did not imply the abandonment of literature and scholarly work altogether. On the contrary, Nandana managed to build a multifaceted career spanning cinema, literature and activism. Coming to Mumbai with a backpack after having a PhD in mind is surely a risky choice for someone.

ALSO READ: Madhurima Tuli Birthday: She Gave Up State-Level Cricket, Won Miss Uttaranchal And Landed A Film With Akshay Kumar — Did You Know?

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Nandana Sen Birthday: Harvard Topper Who Gave Up A PhD And Arrived In Mumbai With A Backpack To Become An Actress

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Nandana Sen Birthday: Harvard Topper Who Gave Up A PhD And Arrived In Mumbai With A Backpack To Become An Actress

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Nandana Sen Birthday: Harvard Topper Who Gave Up A PhD And Arrived In Mumbai With A Backpack To Become An Actress
Nandana Sen Birthday: Harvard Topper Who Gave Up A PhD And Arrived In Mumbai With A Backpack To Become An Actress
Nandana Sen Birthday: Harvard Topper Who Gave Up A PhD And Arrived In Mumbai With A Backpack To Become An Actress
Nandana Sen Birthday: Harvard Topper Who Gave Up A PhD And Arrived In Mumbai With A Backpack To Become An Actress

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