Saturday, May 31, 2025
  Entertainment»
  • Nandini Gupta Falls Short: India’s Miss World 2025 Finalist Doesn’t Make Top 8

Nandini Gupta Falls Short: India’s Miss World 2025 Finalist Doesn’t Make Top 8

From Asia, Miss Philippines and Miss Thailand advanced to the elite group, leaving out Gupta from the Indian camp.

Nandini Gupta Falls Short: India’s Miss World 2025 Finalist Doesn’t Make Top 8

Nandini Gupta Falls Short: India's Miss World 2025 Finalist Doesn't Make Top 8


India’s representative, Nandini Gupta, didn’t make it into the Top 8 at the 72nd Miss World pageant held in Hyderabad. Despite a promising run, Gupta’s journey came to an end before the final round of selections.

Continental Selections Narrow the Field

The event began with a grand introduction of 108 contestants at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana.

From there, the competition moved forward with the announcement of the top 10 from each of the four continents.

Next, the Top 5 of each continent were revealed, eventually leading to the Top 20 contestants overall.

During the next cut, the top two contestants from each continent were chosen for the final Top 8.

 

From Asia, Miss Philippines and Miss Thailand advanced to the elite group, leaving out Gupta from the Indian camp.

Gupta’s Strong Showing in Preliminary Rounds

Earlier in the competition, Nandini Gupta had gained attention as one of the top four winners in the continental round.

She secured this position after impressing the judges in the Top Model Challenge, which took place at The Trident in Hyderabad.

Joining her in the top four were Jasmine Gerhardt (Miss Ireland) from Europe, Selma Kamanya (Miss Namibia) from Africa, and Aurelie Joachim (Miss Martinique) from the Americas and Caribbean.

From Rajasthan to the World Stage

Gupta earned her place at the global pageant after winning the Femina Miss World India 2023 crown.

That national-level event, held in April 2023, featured 30 contestants — one each from 29 states including Delhi, and a joint representative for all Union Territories.

She represented Rajasthan and stood out among a competitive group to take the national title.

Though she didn’t make it to the Top 8 at Miss World, her journey showcased poise, determination, and elegance on an international stage.

ALSO READ: Who Is Nandini Gupta? The Ambitious Miss World 2025 Finalist From India

 

