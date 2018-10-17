After the alleged accusations against noted painter and father Jatin Das, Bollywood actor Nandita Das has posted on Facebook, that despite the disturbing allegations which he has categorically denied, she would still support to the ongoing Me Too movement. A co-founder of paper making company, Nisha Bora came out in open to share her bad experience which happened 14 years ago. The noted painter Jatin Das has rubbished all the allegations and labelled it as vulgar.

#MeToo campaign: MeToo Movement has gained momentum as the allegations are pouring in against the renowned names. On Tuesday, a co-founder of a papermaking company, Nisha Bora allegedly accused a noted painter and father of Nandita Das, Jatin Das of sexual harassment. However, despite the allegations against her father, Nandita Das is still backing the Me Too Movement. In a Facebook post, Nandita Das said that although the accusations are disturbing against her father, but she would continue to add her voice to the movement.

In her post, she further added that the Me Too movement is the perfect platform for all the women and men to speak up against the wrongdoers and also to listen to the survivors patiently.

Thanking her closed ones and strangers for supporting her in a difficult phase, she cited that she was touched by the number of people – friends and strangers – who have shown concern and trust her integrity. She also believed that truth would prevail.

The noted painter Jatin Das is the new addition to a long list of the alleged offenders who have been named under sexual predators on the on-going Me Too Movement. However, Jatin Das has vehemently denied all the accusations and labelled the allegations against him as vulgar.

Recently, filmmaker Sajid Khan, Rajat Kapoor, filmmaker Vikas Behal, actor Alok Nath, Singe Kailash Kher, filmmaker Piyush Mishra, novel writer Chetan Bhagat have been named under as the sexual predators.

The Me Too Movement began after Tanushree Dutta’s alleged accusations against the senior actor Nana Patekar for misbehaving on the shooting sets of 2008 movie Hornn okk Pleassss. However, Nana Patekar has even rubbished all the allegations and sent a legal notice to the actor. Several actors such as Kajol, Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have even voiced their opinion regarding the even come out in support of Me Too movement.

