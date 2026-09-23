Nani Wants To Return To RTC X Roads For The Paradise Premiere After Pushpa 2 Tragedy: Here’s What CM Revanth Reddy Said

Telugu actor Nani has made a special request to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ahead of The Paradise premiere, asking for permission to watch the film with fans at a theatre on Hyderabad’s iconic RTC X Roads.

Nani made the request on September 22, saying that watching films with audiences has always been an important part of his relationship with cinema. He also assured the Telangana government and police that all necessary safety protocols would be followed.

Nani Wants To Watch The Paradise With Fans At RTC X Roads

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @revanth_anumula Garu, Hon’ble Minister of Cinematography Shri @KomatireddyKVR Garu & the respected officials of @TelanganaCOPs. This is a request from a fan of cinema and, more importantly, someone who has enjoyed cinema at its very best from a very… — Nani (@NameisNani) September 22, 2026







Nani, in his post, has mentioned how he is an ardent movie fan and how watching a movie along with the crowd means a lot to him. The actor has mentioned that he wishes to be present at the movie’s premier on September 23 at The Paradise in RTC X Roads.

The actor also mentioned the names of Telangana State’s Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, Cinematography Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Telangana police officials in his post. He has also assured authorities about the safety being his prime concern and following the guidelines accordingly.

What Did CM Revanth Reddy Say To Nani?

We appreciate your respect for safety guidelines, @NameisNani, and your commitment for the film directed by our talented young Telangana director, @odela_srikanth. To ensure seamless crowd management and public safety, please submit an official application to the designated… https://t.co/w8NAZOBzsd — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) September 23, 2026







Revanth Reddy replied to Nani’s message on X, showing gratitude towards Nani for following the safety protocols and his dedication towards The Paradise, which is produced by Telangana film maker Srikanth Odela. But the Chief Minister did not himself give permission to Nani to visit the theatre.

Rather, he directed Nani to write an application for the same to the respective local police station. The concerned police squad would then take up the application and make a decision in light of crowd control and safety needs. This implies that Nani’s visit to an RTC X Roads theatre still depends upon the decision of the police squad.

Why Is RTC X Roads Significant For Tollywood Fans?

RTC X Roads has long been associated with major film releases and large crowds of moviegoers in Hyderabad. Nani specifically referred to the area’s unique cinema culture while explaining why he wanted to watch The Paradise there with fans.

His request, however, comes after heightened scrutiny around crowd management at high-profile film screenings in Hyderabad.

What Happened During The Pushpa 2 Premiere?

This request also triggers the memory of the event that took place in the month of December 2024 in Sandhya Theater of Hyderabad during a special movie screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

A stampede outside the theater caused the death of a woman, Revathi, along with the injury of her little son, Sri Tej. This incident gave rise to a police inquiry and legal proceedings against actor Allu Arjun and other individuals.

When Is The Paradise Releasing?

The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and features Nani, with a global theatrical release date of September 24, 2026. The special screening of the movie has been permitted on September 23 in Telangana. At the moment, the idea of watching the movie along with his audience at RTC X Roads is subject to the final decision of the application and the police authorities.

In any case, the request made by Nani has once again raised an additional aspect regarding the premiere of The Paradise.

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