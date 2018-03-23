The first motion poster of Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa starrer Nanu Ki Jaanu is finally out! The supernatural love story infused with dark humour will hit the screens on April 20th, 2018. Directed by Faraz Haider, the film will revolve around the ups and down's of Abhay's life that will get worsened with the arrival of Patralekhaa as a ghost. Have a look at the teaser of the film.

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa are all set to collaborate on big the screen for the first time in supernatural love story Nanu Ki Jaanu. Helmed by Faraz Haider and bankrolled by Sajid Qureshi and PVR pictures, Nanu ki Jaanu will hit the screens on April 20th, 2018. Film critic and Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the first motion poster of the film and tweeted, “When a ghost falls in love with a crook… Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa… First look poster of #NanuKiJaanu… Directed by Faraz Haider… 20t April 2018 release.”

When a ghost falls in love with a crook… Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa… First look poster of #NanuKiJaanu… Directed by Faraz Haider… 20t April 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/YxoLtI1F8O — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2018

And here's the Motion Poster of #NanuKiJaanu… Stars Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa… 20th April 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/17HtQg4d6c — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2018

Nanu Ki Jaanu revolves around the character of Abhay trying to deal with the twists and turns of life, which further get worsened with the arrival of Patralekhaa as a ghost. Reportedly, the superstar will be seen in a grey role as he works for a mafia who deals with the construction business. In an interview with a leading news agency, Filmmaker Faraz Haider, who has worked with Abhay in Oye Lucky Lucky Oye as an assistant director, revealed, “this bad boy avatar of the actor will be quite a change for the audience, who has seen him in other roles in the past.”

In an interview with Pune Mirror, Abhay had earlier revealed, “Nanu Ki Jaanu is a supernatural love story as well as a dark comedy. Dark comedy is rare in Bollywood because for too long, we have been fed a formula of slapstick and stereotypes. I enjoy them because it’s one of the toughest things to bring humour into a dramatic situation. I enjoy walking on the edge.” The official trailer of the film will be out on March 26th, 2018.

