The trailer of Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa's much-anticipated film Nanu Ki Jaanu is finally out. Helmed by Faraz Haider, Nanu Ki Jaanu explores what happens when a ghost falls in love with a crook. With a heart-warming chemistry between the leading duo and hilarious dark comedy sequences between Abhay Deol and Manu Rishi Chadha, the film makes a strong case for an interesting watch.

Actor Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa’s Nanu Ki Jaanu will mark their first collaboration on big screen. On Monday, the makers of the horror love story released the official trailer of the film, which explores ‘what happens when a ghost falls in love with a crook?! Sharing the trailer of his official Twitter handle, Abhay tweeted, “Boooo! Excited to share the trailer of my latest film. A Horror-comedy out 20th April.” The film revolves around the character of Abhay in the role of a mafia, who experiences the presence of a supernatural force in his own house and it turns out to be none other than the very charming Patralekhaa, essaying the role of a ghost.

Interestingly, the film will also witness an electric dance performance by none other than Bigg Boss 11 fame Sapna Chaudhary. With a heart-warming chemistry between the leading duo and hilarious comedy sequences featuring Abhay and supporting actor Manu Rishi Chadha, Nanu Ki Jaanu makes a strong case for a quick stop by to the theatres. Helmed by Faraz Haider, bankrolled by Inbox pictures and written by Manu Rishi Chadha, Nanu ki Jaanu will hit the screens on April 20th, 2018.

Also Read: Sacred Games: Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Netflix show to premiere on July 6th

Filmmaker Faraz Haider, who has earlier worked with Abhay in Oye Lucky Lucky Oye as an assistant director, told a leading news agency, “this bad boy avatar of the actor will be quite a change for the audience, who has seen him in other roles in the past.” Talking about the film, Abhay had revealed to a leading daily “Nanu Ki Jaanu is a supernatural love story as well as a dark comedy. Dark comedy is rare in Bollywood because for too long, we have been fed a formula of slapstick and stereotypes. I enjoy them because it’s one of the toughest things to bring humour into a dramatic situation. I enjoy walking on the edge.” Nanu Ki Jaanu will be face a box office clash with Rajkummar Rao starrer Omerta on April 20th.

Also Read: Bucket List teaser: Madhuri Dixit Nene proves it’s never too late to fulfill your dreams in her Marathi debut

Also Read: This is why Tiger Shroff chose Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year 2’

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App